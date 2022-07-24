Margot Robbie set to return for Neighbours’ finale alongside Kylie and Jason

Margot Robbie is set to return to Neighbours for its final episode, alongside Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, it’s been announced.

The Oscar-nominated actor will join a number of other stars returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode of the long-running soap this year. In February, the Australian show’s UK broadcaster Channel 5 announced that it will no longer air the series beyond the summer, leading to the cancellation of the show.

Robbie will reprise her role as Donna Freedman in the soap alongside other returning stars including Jesse Spencer, Delta Foodrem, Kym Valentine and Cara Bonner. Robbie’s character was a regular on Neighbours from 2008 to 2011 and she appeared in 327 episodes of the show.

“Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?!”, a tweet from the official Neighbours account shared today (July 24).

Recently, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan shared the first pictures of themselves together on the set of Neighbours again.

It was confirmed that “ultimate Neighbours couple” Minogue and Donovan would be returning to Ramsay Street for the finale of the long-running soap earlier this year. The pair confirmed their return after each sharing a photo of the final Neighbours script.

Minogue played Charlene Mitchell in the show, with Donovan playing Scott Robinson. Both characters were introduced to the show in 1986 with Minogue leaving in 1988 to focus on her music career. Donovan departed the following year.

On July 11, Minogue shared a picture of her and Donovan on set with the caption, “Now we’re back together”, referring to lyrics from the pair’s hit song, ‘Especially For You’. Minogue also recently announced that this song would be reissued in honour of their Neighbours reunion.

The pair became firm fan favourites during their time on the show. Their wedding episode was watched by more than 2 million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988, becoming one of the most-watched TV moments of the decade.

Talking about their return Jason Herbison, executive producer of the Australian soap, said the pair were “the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them”.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”