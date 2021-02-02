Marilyn Manson has been axed from American Gods and the Creepshow anthology series after several claims of abuse, which he has denied.

The musician, who was dropped by his record label yesterday (February 1) following allegations of grooming, abuse and manipulation made by Westworld Evan Rachel Wood and other women, will now see his appearances cut from the respective Starz and AMC Shudder shows.

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline.

AMC’s Shudder has also pulled Manson’s episode from the second series instalment of its horror anthology Creepshow. A representative for Shudder told Deadline that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, will be replaced.

On Monday, Wood wrote on Instagram that she is “done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail”.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she wrote.

Wood had previously given testimony about an abusive relationship she had been in for several years with an unnamed man she met in her late teens. The actress has now named Manson as the alleged abuser.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood added online. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Three other woman have also made claims against Manson.

Manson has since taken to Instagram to deny the allegations, saying all of his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote.