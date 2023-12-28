Park Min-young seeks revenge in new ‘Marry My Husband’ trailer

Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Marry My Husband, starring Park Min-young. Here’s everything we know about the forthcoming series.

What is the plot and cast of Marry My Husband?

Marry My Husband is a fantasy-revenge melodrama revolves around Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young), an overworked young woman whose marriage is suffering because of her husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung) and his mother’s selfish demands.

One day, Ji-won discovers that she has terminal cancer, and witnesses her husband and her friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon) having an affair shortly after. Getting into a physical altercation with the pair, she is accidentally killed by her husband.

However, Ji-won opens her eyes to find herself ten years in the past, before she had married Min-hwan. Hoping to change her fate, she decides to bring the adulterous couple together instead. As Ji-won takes her future into her own hands, she starts to notice that one of her co-workers, the earnest Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na In-woo) has a secret crush on her.

Is there a trailer for the upcoming K-drama?

Prime Video released a trailer for Marry My Husband on December 26. It opens with Ji-won walking in on her husband having an affair with her close friends, leading that a scuffle that causes her death.

Ji-won suddenly wakes up in an office building and is surrounded by people she once knew. She rushes out of the building, only to realise that she’s been transported back in time by 10 years.

The trailer then previews the dramatic and tense scenes in the upcoming K-drama series, including fights and car crashes. “You wanted my trash, you deal with it,” Ji-won says in voiceover.

How to watch Marry My Husband?

Marry My Husband will premiere on tvN on January 1 at 8:50pm KST, with new episodes airing on Mondays and Tuesdays. It will also be available on Prime Video internationally.