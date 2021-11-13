Marvel debuts first ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘She-Hulk’ footage, announces five new Disney+ series

Marvel Studios went all out for their Disney+ Day presentation, showing off the first footage of its 2022 series Moon Knight and She-Hulk, a new look at Ms. Marvel, a sneak peek at Secret Invasion, a new preview for Hawkeye and the announcement of five new series for 2023 and beyond.

Following the success of Marvel Studios’ first animated project, What If?, the company announced three new cartoons set to premiere on Disney’s streaming service: X-Men ’97 (a reboot of the X-Men series that ran on Fox Kids from ’92 to ’97), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (a series following Peter Parker’s origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe prior to his film debut in Captain America: Civil War) and Marvel Zombies (a spin-off of the What If? episode ‘What If… Zombies?!’).

In the way of the MCU’s live-action expansion on the small screen, Marvel announced two new spin-offs for its existing Disney+ series, Echo (who we’ll meet in Hawkeye) and Agatha: House Of Harkness (which is set to continue the story of WandaVision).

Get the full recap of everything Marvel from #DisneyPlusDay! https://t.co/LIk4jbn4Gc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 13, 2021

As for the shows that Marvel have already announced, today’s presentation came with our first-ever looks at Moon Knight and She-Hulk, the former giving fans an early glimpse at Oscar Isaac as one of the MCU’s most troubled heroes yet, and the latter confirming that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as the Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany as the titular star.

They also reconfirmed that What If? and Loki will both receive second seasons, and shuffled their 2022 slate so that Ms. Marvel is now due to debut next summer (it was initially scheduled for late 2021, before being pushed back to Q1 2022).

Despite the delay, Ms. Marvel also had new footage shared, with a short preview offering an early look at Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) in her homemade suit à la Spider-Man in Civil War. We also caught our very first peek at Secret Invasion, with Marvel sneaking in a shot of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) without his signature eyepatch.

Elsewhere in their presentation, Marvel showed off new footage of Hawkeye, which is set to premiere its first two episodes on November 24.

The presentation is yet to surface online at the time of writing – it debuted exclusively on Disney+ as part of the streaming service’s two-year anniversary celebrations – however you can take a look at a breakdown of everything Marvel Studios announced and detailed below:

Marvel Studios have an enormous slate of theatrical films and Disney+ series set for release in the coming years. Spider-Man: No Way Home will wrap up its 2021 offerings, following WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and What If? on TV, and Black Widow, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Eternals in cinemas.

Films on Marvel’s 2022 slate include Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with The Marvels, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania all set to land in 2023. There are also several films without release dates locked in, such as an as-yet-untitled X-Men reboot, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Blade and a fourth Captain America.

In addition to the Disney+ series already mentioned, Marvel’s forthcoming TV slate also includes The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, Ironheart and Armor Wars.