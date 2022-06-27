‘Master in the House’: NCT’s Doyoung joins cast the cast in new teaser

South Korean variety show Master in the House has welcomed NCT’s Doyoung as part of its main cast in a preview of this weekend’s episode.
The series, which airs on Sunday evenings, take its cast members to visit reputable figures or “Masters” from a variety of fields and professions, where they are able to learn about the Masters’ lives and knowledge.
Following the June 26 episode, the series shared a preview of its upcoming episode, which will mark NCT member Doyoung’s first episode as a fixed cast member of the show. The clip begins with its main host, actor Lee Seung-gi officially swearing him in as a new cast member. “I’ll work hard,” the idol declares confidently.
The upcoming episode of Master in the House will be set in South Korea’s Blue House, making it the first-ever variety show to film inside the building. Its cast will be guided through the building by a historian, where they will also reveal areas that have never been publicly seen.
“There are so many people that want to come here, so we’ll be taking a tour on their behalf to show them [what’s inside],” said Lee Seung-gi in the preview. The cast of Master in the House will also be meeting long-term employees of the Blue House, including a chef, photographer, and a security expert.
The next episode of Master in the House airs on SBS on July 3, at 6:30pm KST.