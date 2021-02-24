“We’re not going out of our way to comfort bigots. On the other hand, if you do any kind of gesture and people perceive a weakness, you’ll be criticised.”

Hank Azaria, who had voiced the character of Apu since 1990, stepped down at the start of last year.

“Once I realised that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore,” Azaria said to The New York Times at the time. “It just didn’t feel right.”

He added: “I didn’t want to knee-jerk drop it if I didn’t feel that was right, nor did I want to stubbornly keep doing it if that wasn’t right.

“But then I started thinking, if that character were the only representation of Jewish people in American culture for 20 years, which was the case with Apu, I might not love that,” he added.