Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry: “I’ll never forget you”

Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry, saying it was an “honour” to share the stage with him.

After the cast of Friends released a joint statement shortly after Perry’s death on October 28, LeBlanc, who played Joey in the sitcom, has now posted his own tribute on Instagram (November 14).

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote in the post, alongside some stills from Friends. “The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old. The actor’s death certificate stated his cause of death is still “deferred” after results from an initial autopsy were found to be inconclusive. An initial toxicology report said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Perry’s family and Friends co-stars attended his funeral service earlier this month, where he was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria recently described how Perry, who was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol throughout his life, helped him in his journey to sobriety.

In the original statement from Friends stars LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, they said they were “utterly devastated” by Perry’s death.

“We were more than just cast mates,” the statement read. “We are family.”