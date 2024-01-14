Matt Smith has seemingly revealed when ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two will arrive

Matt Smith has seemingly revealed when the eagerly-anticipated next season of House Of The Dragon will arrive.

Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel, opened up about the new series of the show while on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show this week (January 12).

Back in November, the first teaser trailer for House Of The Dragon season two was released and while it was confirmed that the new season would premiere in “early summer” 2024, there is still no firm date set for its release.

When asked by Radio 2 presenter Ball when fans can expect the new season of the show to arrive on screens, Smith said: “August, I think… this summer, yeah.”

He also gave an update on where work was up to on the show. “I’ve not seen any of it yet, but we finished it last year. So we’ve gotta do all the ADR and all that business,” he added.

Back in December, writer George R.R Martin revealed that work had already begun on the third and fourth seasons of House Of The Dragon via a new update on his blog.

Detailing his recent trip to London, Martin shared that he “spent two days locked in a room” with showrunner Ryan Condal and his writing staff, “talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon.”

Martin added that the sessions were “lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure 20 days would have been enough.”

In a four-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “House of the Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; it is all coming together to create a rich stew…it is a relief to see a prequel that seems to know what it’s doing. A decent watch for fans and neutrals alike.”