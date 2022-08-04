Matt Smith questioned amount of sex scenes in ‘House Of The Dragon’

Matt Smith has said he questioned the amount of sex scenes in Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon.

The actor, who plays Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming HBO series, addressed whether the spin-off will feature as much sexually explicit content as Game Of Thrones in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’” Smith said. “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Asked if Daemon has his fair share of sex scenes himself, Smith joked : “Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire And Blood, the new spin-off is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen – specifically the civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The show also stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

The first episode met positive reactions following a screening of the first episode to press, with some describing it as “better than Game Of Thrones”.

House Of The Dragon is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO in the US. It will be released on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.