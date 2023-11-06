One of Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars has revealed a storyline which the late actor refused to let happen.

Lisa Cash appeared as a flight attendant on the hit 90s sitcom in 1999, during season 5 episode “The One In Vegas: Part 1” and has shared in an interview with TMZ the original plan for her character, and why it never made the cut.

Cash said that she was originally playing a hotel worker, with whom Chandler, played by Perry, cheats on Monica, played by Courtney Cox, after she has lunch with her ex-boyfriend, Richard.

She shared, “Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

She added, “We had rehearsed it and everything.”

However, Cash revealed that Perry would not allow the storyline to go ahead, for fear of audience reaction to it potentially spoiling one of the show’s most central and popular love stories.

She said, “The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.”

“He was probably right! That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character,” she continued.

Cash did however share that “the original scene, guest starring with Matthew Perry could have been, kind of a game changer.”

She admired the late actor, who died recently, aged 54, saying, “It could have been really intimidating for me, season 5 of Friends and a scene with Matthew Perry, but I just felt so comfortable and he was really likeable and welcoming, and made me feel at ease, and I had fun!”

Perry’s Friends co-stars joined other attendees at his funeral in Los Angeles last week. According to reports, however, they did not attend the second half of the funeral, which was reserved for Perry’s family and closest friends.