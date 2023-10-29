Matthew Perry has reportedly died, aged 54

Friends actor Matthew Perry has reportedly died at the age of 54.

Perry was reportedly found unresponsive due to suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28), per reports from TMZ and the LA Times. TMZ reports that no drugs were discovered at the scene, and that authorities no foul play was involved. According to the LA Times, detectives from Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division are investigating the death.

While Perry is believed to have drowned, a confirmed cause of death has yet to be announced.

Matthew Perry was best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the beloved ’90s sitcom, Friends, alongside Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudro.

This is a developing story.