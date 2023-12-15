Matthew Perry’s cause of death ruled as “acute effects of ketamine”

Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office (via People), the Friends actor died due to “acute effects of ketamine” in what was deemed an accident.

Other contributing factors listed were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, used to treat opioid use disorder.

Advertisement

The actor was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday October 28. An initial toxicology report shortly after said his death was not caused by methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends. His other credits include The West Wing, Ally McBeal and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip.

Throughout his life, Perry was open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, which he documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.

Following his death, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow have all paid tribute.

In a joint statement at the time, the cast said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”