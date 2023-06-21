Maya Hawke has “mixed” feelings on Robin having a girlfriend in ‘Stranger Things’ season five

Maya Hawke has said she has “mixed” feelings about her character Robin having a girlfriend in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

In the show’s fourth season, Robin navigates her crush on Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) with help from close friend Steve (Joe Keery). It culminates in a scene where Robin and Vickie make sandwiches together, leaving the door open for a potential relationship in season five.

Speaking about the possible romance to Yahoo Entertainment, Hawke said she wasn’t entirely sold on the idea. “I don’t know. I feel mixed about it,” she said. “I feel that it’s both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the centre of their existence.

Advertisement

“That friendship with Steve is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Speaking to NME last year, Hawke said she hopes Robin gets to “kiss somebody” in the final season.

“I trust the [Duffer] brothers so much,” Hawke said. “If I was a writer and my actors were always going in the press talking about what they thought I should do with the character, I’d be like, ‘Uh, I got this?’ So I trust them completely to have a great story arc for Robin.”

She added: “I hope she gets to kiss somebody – somebody she likes. That would be cool for her.”

The actor next stars in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton and Scarlett Johansson.

Advertisement

Production on the fifth season of Stranger Things has been paused due to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood.

In a statement posted in May, show creators the Duffer Brothers wrote: “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then – over and out.”