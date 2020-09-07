Maya Hawke has revealed that she was “kicked out of school” as a child due to her dyslexia.

The singer and Stranger Things actress has opened-up about living with the learning disability, which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling, calling it “one of the great blessings” of her life.

Speaking about having the condition, she told NPR: “I wouldn’t say suffer. I would say it is, like, one of the great blessings of my life in a lot of ways.

“But I did get, like, kicked out of school for not being able to read when I was a kid. And I went to a special school for kids with learning disabilities. And it took me a long time to learn how to read, and I still am limited.

“But the wonderful thing about today’s world is that there are so many options. There’s something about having had a limitation in regards to my ability to produce and take in stories that made me even more determined to love them and understand them and grow in them.”

Hawke added that “it was deeply difficult […] to be in the slow class”, though revealed that her parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman encouraged her creativity.

“Every grade that went by, you get dropped down into a lower and lower reading group. And other kids find out,” she continued. “And there’s bullying in place. But my parents did a wonderful job of encouraging me to be creative.”

Hawke, who plays Robin on Netflix’s Stranger Things, recently released her debut album ‘Blush’, which NME described as “a tender, forthright collection of folk-rock tales of the heart” in our four-star review.