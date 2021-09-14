NewsTV News

Maya Jama to host Simon Cowell’s post-X Factor show ‘Walk The Line’

Jama quit Radio 1 in May last year to focus on TV

By Ella Kemp
Maya Jama Simon Cowell
(Credit: Getty)

Former Radio 1 DJ Maya Jama is set to host Simon Cowell‘s first show since The X Factor was axed, called Walk The Line.

The ITV show, set to launch later this year, will offer musicians a chance to win £500,000 by performing to judges (including Cowell) and deciding whether to take a smaller cash prize home or play on in a bigger risk.

“Maya is undoubtedly one of the most exciting new faces on British television right now. Everybody is chuffed to have her on board to present Walk The Line,” a source close to the show told The Sun.

Advertisement

“Maya and Simon already have a great rapport so it’s a no-brainer to have her joining the show. It’s a new format so it’s a perfect hire, as Maya brings something fresh and exciting. It really seems like the perfect fit.”

Maya Jama shared the news on her own social media channels, writing on Twitter: “GOOD NEWS GANG From watching talent shows made by this man growing up to hosting one myself on big bloody ITV is honestly a dream.

“so so grateful for the opportunity and excited for this next chapter Walk The Line .. coming soooon .. brb gna scream off my balcony”

It was announced earlier this year that The X Factor would be ending after 17 years on air.

The series was created in 2004 by Cowell – who also served as one of its judges for seasons one through seven, then again for seasons 11 through 15 – and launched acts including Little MixOlly Murs and One Direction.

Advertisement

Walk The Line is set to air on ITV in six parts later this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement