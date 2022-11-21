Watch the teaser for MBC’s upcoming idol audition TV series ‘Boy Fantasy’

MBC has unveiled the first trailer for its new idol audition TV series Boy Fantasy, the follow-up to last year’s My Teenage Girl.

On November 19, MBC uploaded the first teaser for its upcoming TV competition series Boy Fantasy starring some of the show’s contestants. The new show follows the premise of its predecessor My Teenage Girl, and will see a group of aspiring idols competing for the opportunity to debut in a new K-pop group.

The new teaser for Boy Fantasy features several unnamed contestants from around the world, who take turns declaring their hopes and dreams in their native languages. “My dream is to travel all over the world to meet all kinds of fans,” they share, while dancing and posing for the camera.

Advertisement

Applications for Boy Fantasy are still ongoing until December 16, and are open to boys aged 14 or older. Aspiring idols and trainees are to submit a 1-minute video containing a self-introduction and a mini showcase, which can include singing, dancing, rapping, acting and other talents. The application form for Boy Fantasy is available here in Korean, English and Chinese.

While Boy Fantasy is expected to air in early 2023, MBC have yet to announce an official premiere date. The network has also yet to reveal the mentors for the upcoming season. My Teenage Girl had featured several stars as its “homeroom teachers” or mentors, including (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, former Fin.K.L member Ock Joo-hyun and Aiki of the popular dance crew HOOK.

My Teenage Girl aired its final episode on February 27 this year, with its top seven contestants going on to form the girl group CLASS:y. They later debuted in May with their first mini-album ‘Class Is Over’, led by the title track ‘Shut Down’. Their latest release had been their two-track EP ‘Day & Night’, which dropped in September.