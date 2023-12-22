Meet the mentors of ‘Chuang Asia 2024’

The upcoming first season of Chuang Asia – set in Thailand – has announced its mentors.

Based on Tencent Video’s idol survival series Chuang (also known as Produce Camp), Chuang Asia is a new spin-off series that will form idol groups across Asia. Its first season, set to premiere in February 2024, will be based in Thailand with GOT7’s Jackson Wang acting as lead mentor. The production team has since announced its all line-up of mentors.

Here are the mentors of Chuang Asia 2024:

Jackson Wang

First introduced earlier this year, the lead mentor of Chuang Asia 2024 is Jackson Wang, best known as a soloist and member of K-pop boyband GOT7. He is also the co-founder of RYCE Entertainment, under which the girl group formed by the show will debut.

Advertisement

Jeff Satur

Thai singer-songwriter and actor Jeff Satur will also be one of the mentors of Chuang Asia 2024. He shot to international fame after starring in Thai BL series KinnPorsche as Kim, a pop star who happens to be the third son of a prominent crime family. He also contributed the song ‘Why Don’t You Stay’ for the show’s soundtrack.

Ten

Another K-pop star, Ten is best known as a member of SM Entertainment boyband NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV, as well as the label’s supergroup SuperM. In 2022, Ten was one of four mentors on Chinese dance survival show Great Dance Crew.

Mike Angelo

Also joining as a mentor is Thai-Chinese actor and singer Mike Angelo. First starting as a singer in a duo with his brother, he later began acting in Thai dramas, and now stars in both Thai and Chinese dramas. Some of his most well-known projects include Full House, Kiss Me and Mr Swimmer.

Advertisement

Nene Pornnappan

Also known by her Chinese name Zheng Naixin, Nene Pornnappan is a Thai-Chinese singer and actress. Originally a member of Thai idol group MilkShake, she later started her career as a singer in China and participated in Chuang 2020. She ultimately finished in fifth place, and became a member of the Chinese girl group BonBon Girls 303.