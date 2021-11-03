‘Melancholia’ director says the drama is “completely different” from his past work

Melancholia director Kim Sang-hyub has shared his thoughts on the direction of the forthcoming tVN series.

Kim, who had previously helmed other K-dramas such as Extra-ordinary You and True Beauty, described Melancholia as an “authentic romance drama” in comparison, during a press conference for the show.

“This project is completely different from my past works,” he said, as translated by Soompi. He also shared some insight on the plot, sharing that he was initially “worried that viewers would have a hard time approaching this because the topic of math is difficult and unpopular”.

Advertisement

He then added that he saw a breakthrough in the show’s plot when he was in the early stages of mapping it out. “I realised that if the academic meaning, as opposed to the problem solving process, was linked to our characters’ lives, a unique subject could arise,” he explained.

Kim also praised the show’s lead actors, Im Soo-jung (Search: WWW) and Lee Do-hyun (Sweet Home, 18 Again) for their “unmatched” chemistry. “I think the pure emotions these two have are the driving force that make this story powerful and warm,” he said. “I think there will be fun in watching these actors’ acting.”

The forthcoming series is set to revolve around a prestigious private high school in the wealthy Gangnam district where corruption runs deep. After a delayed premiere announced earlier this week, Melancholia will finally arrive on November 10 and will be available to stream on South Korean cable network tVN as well as on streaming sites iQIYI and Viki.