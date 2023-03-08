Michael B. Jordan shares his top anime recommendations

Creed III star and director Michael B. Jordan has shared his top five anime recommendations.

During a press run to promote his latest boxing film, Jordan revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb on where he’d recommend new fans should begin watching anime. Jordan named give anime series, all of which have been critically acclaimed, and some also being notorious for its seemingly never-ending run.

Watch the clip below.

When pressed on which anime he would recommend, Jordan replied: “One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Bleach, Hunter X Hunter” before adding “that’s a pretty good starting five”.

Prior to Jordan’s conversation with BBC Radio 1, the actor-director had also revealed that several of the fight scenes in Creed III were heavily influenced by anime, with Dragon Ball Z inspiring a key moment of the titular character’s showdown with Jonathan Majors’ Damian Anderson.

In other anime news, the popular series Attack On Titan has released its penultimate episode recently. In a four-star review, NME‘s Hidzir Junaini calling it “undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III on the other hand, scored a four-star review with NME‘s Nick Levine writing: “Creed III isn’t quite a knockout, but only a fool would come away questioning whether this seasoned slugger of a franchise has more rounds left in it. Bring on Creed IV.”