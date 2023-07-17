Michael Cera is starring in a surprise sci-fi series from Steven Soderbergh

Michael Cera has been announced to star in a new sci-fi series from director Steven Soderbergh.

Command Z sees the actor take on the role of a project leader in the future who sends three people (Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe and J.J. Maley) back to 2023 to infiltrate the minds of a number of people and change the course of the future.

The series, which sees Soderbergh direct and produce, is available to watch now on the director’s website Extension765 – which also has a trailer.

Command Z has also been promoted with a meta letter written by a likely fictional character called Fabrizia del Dongo, which confirms it consists of eight episodes and runs for a total of 90 minutes.

“This very morning, our fearful leader explained that in three days (July 17th for those who don’t want to do the math) we will be ‘dropping’ a series of some sort called COMMAND Z,” it begins.

“If I seem hedgy, it’s because A) None of us have seen it; and B) it’s apparently about ninety minutes long, but there are eight episodes of varying length, so is it an actual series or just a movie cut up into pieces?”

It adds of the secrecy of the project: “When I asked Mr/Dr Soderbergh why he’d done this, why he’d made this project and why he’d made it in secret, he said, ‘Hope, Fabrizia. Hope and laughter.’ Honestly, I don’t even know where to start with this guy.”

As well as the aforementioned stars, Command Z will also see Liev Schrieber appear, while the series has been written by Kurt Andersen, according to The Playlist.

Soderbergh is well known for directing films such as Traffic and Erin Brockovich, as well as the original Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, while Cera is due to appear next in the Barbie film.