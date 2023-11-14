Michael J. Fox pays tribute to Matthew Perry with story about his unsung generosity

Michael J. Fox has paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry by recalling the time that the Friends actor donated a generous amount of money to his Parkinson’s charity.

The actor, who is best known for starring in the Back To The Future franchise films, revealed in a new interview that Perry once gave a hefty sum at a benefit event for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox, who founded the charity in 2000, two years after announcing that he’d already been dealing with the disease for several years, told Entertainment Tonight about the star’s kindness – and how the actor made the donation quietly.

“I hope this isn’t indiscreet, but when the [Friends cast] first made their big sale and were made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation,” Fox said.

“We were really early on and trying to find our feet, and it was such a vote of confidence.”

“And it wasn’t accompanied by any self-aggrandising or anything,” Fox added. “He was just like, ‘Take it and do your best.’ I loved that.”

Fox’s foundation has since raised more than $1billion.

Elsewhere in the interview Fox spoke about how Perry and he crossed paths previously.

“Matthew and I had spent some time together over the years,” Fox shared. “He was a hockey player, a good hockey player, and we played hockey together.”

Perry, meanwhile, died last month at the age of 54. He was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

According to E! News, the actor’s death certificate states that his cause of death is still “deferred” following the latest reports that his initial autopsy results were inconclusive. The toxicology report has since confirmed that his death was not caused by a methamphetamine or fentanyl overdose.

Perry had longstanding substance abuse issues but it’s not yet known whether he was using at the time of his death, or if another health issue was the cause or whether accidental drowning occurred.

An ex-girlfriend of Perry recently shared her fears that he suffered a relapse before his death.

Revisit tributes to the late star here, including from his Friends co-stars.