Michael Keaton dedicates ‘Dopesick’ SAG Award to nephew who died from addiction

Michael Keaton dedicated his SAG Award for his performance in the miniseries Dopesick to his late nephew Michael.

The actor, who played Dr Samuel Finnix in the Hulu/Disney+ series about the opioid crisis, accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries on Sunday (February 27).

“There is a massive inequity in the world,” Keaton repeated in his speech, acknowledging his privilege to be able to make a good living as an actor and be “part of a production like Dopesick that can spawn thought, conversation, actual change”.

He also nodded to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who is a former actor and comedian and has been leading the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.

“We have [a] fellow actor in Zelensky who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight,” Keaton said.

Returning to Dopesick, Keaton went on to mention his nephew who died in 2016 after suffering from addiction. “Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost Michael to drugs, and it hurts,” he said.

Keaton starred in Dopesick alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter, Michael Stuhlbarg and more. He also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries earlier this year.

Discussing her role as Betsy Mallum in the series, Dever told NME last year that she was determined to “shed light on a story that was buried”.

“I was excited we were bringing queer representation to this story. I was excited that she was a female coal miner – that’s not something people necessarily think is a job for a woman,” she said.

All episodes of Dopesick are currently streaming on Disney+.