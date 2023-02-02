Michaela Coel says it’s “hilarious” nepo babies don’t understand their privilege: “Fuck that system”

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel has said it’s “hilarious” that nepo babies don’t understand their privilege when it comes to opportunity and access in industries.

It comes after a string of Hollywood A-Listers — as well as famous names in other creative industries — have hit back at the recent backlash regarding nepotism in entertainment. Coel, who was raised alongside her sibling by her mother, told The Evening Standard she feels “defeated” if she thinks about the issue too much.

Asked about the topic of privilege enjoyed by the progeny of famous people, Coel said: “If people don’t believe that [being] the child of someone, or the niece or nephew of someone, whatever [that relationship may be], has anything to do with their achievements, then that is hilarious.

“I find that very funny – that is a cute way for you to live, you carry on like that. The rest of us, we can’t think about this too much, because it’s going to make us feel defeated.”

She added: “You have to say, like, ‘Fuck that system. I’m going to figure out a way to do my own thing,’ and you can stand adjacent to those people and know how you got there.”

Being reflective and honest on the issue, Coel did admit that time may change her mind. She said: “The other truth is if I continue on my path and have children I’m sure my opinion will evolve somehow.”

Back in December a Vulture article discussing ‘The Nepotism Babies Of Hollywood’ had many talking about the nepotistic vein of the entertainment world. Many called out the amount of successful people in the music and entertainment industry with famous parents.

However, a number of actors, musicians, and other movers and shakers in the industry have hit back since the article was published. Tom Hanks likened his children following him into showbusiness to a generational family-owned plumbing business.

“Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Other stars that have spoken out include Lily Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Noel Gallagher.