Michelle Yeoh to star in Netflix gangster drama ‘The Brothers Sun’

Netflix has revealed the main cast for its upcoming gangster drama series, The Brothers Sun, led by Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh.

As Variety reports, the main cast will be rounded out by Justin Chien (Two Sides: Unfaithful), Sam Song Li (Better Call Saul), Highdee Kuan (This Is Us) and Joon Lee (Dated).

Meanwhile, recurring roles go to Alice Hewkin (Sex Education), Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals), Jenny Yang, Madison Hu (The Boogeyman) and Rodney To (Parks & Recreations).

First ordered in February for eight episodes, The Brothers Sun will be set in Los Angeles and Taiwan, and will reportedly feature an all-Asian cast and a script from all-Asian writers.

The Brothers Sun will follow the story of Charles Sun (Chien), a violent and ruthless gangster based in Taipei who is forced to travel to LA to protect his mother (Yeoh) and his younger brother (Li) after his father is killed by an assassin.

A release date for The Brothers Sun has yet to be announced, although it has been confirmed to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The Brothers Sun is the latest Asian-led series to be announced in recent months. In February, it was announced that Disney has found its main cast for a TV adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s American Born Chinese for Disney+.

The series will also star Yeoh alongside Chin Han (The Dark Knight, Mortal Kombat) and Daniel Wu (Young And Dangerous: The Prequel, Tomb Raider) among others.