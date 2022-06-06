Mike Flanagan terrorises new youth in ‘The Midnight Club’ Netflix teaser

The first teaser for Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club has just been released – scroll down to watch.

Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the Netflix show has been developed by the team behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Check out the teaser here:

Advertisement

An official synopsis for The Midnight Club reads: “At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House.”

The Midnight House will be released as a 10-episode series set in a hospice called Rotterdam Home, where terminally ill teenagers go to die.

Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota star in the show, alongside Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Heather Langenkamp.

Back in 2020, Mike Flanagan teased his progress on a new Stephen King film adaptation in the shape of Revival, calling it “relentlessly dark” material.

“What I love about it is it’s a return to cosmic horror, which I think is so fun,” Flanagan said of the completed script, which was approved by Stephen King. “It is relentlessly dark and cynical and I’m enjoying the hell out of that.”

Advertisement

He added: “This one was a really fun piece of material for me because I get to be like, ‘Oh you want a dark ending? Cool, get ready.’”