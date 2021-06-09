Mike Myers to play seven characters in new Netflix series ‘The Pentaverate’

Mike Myers is set to star in a new Netflix comedy series, The Pentaverate, with six additional cast members announced.

As well as Myers, the new show will feature Ken Jeong (Community, Crazy Rich Asians), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, The Lion King), Debi Mazar (Goodfellas), Richard McCabe (The Audience, Eye In The Sky), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and Lydia West (Years And Years, It’s A Sin), according to Variety.

The Pentaverate will follow five men who have been working to influence world events as part of a secret society since the Black Plague of 1347, as well as the adventures of a Canadian journalist who finds himself mixed up in the drama and attempting to save the world.

Advertisement

Myers referenced the Pentaverate as far back as the 1993 film So I Married An Axe Murderer, in which one of his characters declared the society to be comprised of “The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up.”

Production is currently underway on the show, which is commissioned for an initial run of six episodes.

Earlier this year (February 1), Myers and Dana Carvey revived their Wayne’s World characters for a Super Bowl advert.

Donning their costumes as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, the pair promoted Uber Eats in the skit, while also taking a dig at the year 2020.

“2020 man, that was a great year… Not!” Wayne joked, as Garth declared that it “sucked donkey”.

Advertisement

The pair also reunited the cast of the classic 1992 film when taking part in Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series in December 2020, including Alice Cooper, Lara Flynn Boyle and Ed O’Neill. Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor also took part to discuss the use of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the film.