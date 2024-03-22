Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-star to officiate her wedding

Millie Bobby Brown has asked her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding.

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner, aka Eleven’s “Papa,” on the hit Netflix sci-fi series, recently explained to Access Daily how the idea came about.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” he explained.

Modine added that he has officiated a wedding once before, saying, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

In February, Brown first shared the story of her engagement to Bongiovi during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that she hadn’t previously spoken about it because she wanted to keep “key moments” private.

However, she told Fallon that the story of Bongiovi’s proposal was “too good to not tell”, since he carried it out underwater.

“He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast,” the actress recalled. “Jake threw himself into the water, like, so deep. Like, the diver [instructor] was like, ‘You can’t do that. Your ears — literally, your brain will explode.’”

She added: “I truly feel like it’s a reflection of who he is, I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s backs. If anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

During the same interview, fans of the Damsel star were left bewildered after she appeared to switch between a British and American accent.

The actress later explained during the press tour for Damsel that she can’t help but imitate the accents of the people round.