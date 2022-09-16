Milly Alcock says ‘House Of The Dragon’ fame “fucking sucks”

Milly Alcock has discussed her experience with fame following House Of The Dragon, describing it as a “part-time job”.

The actor has her biggest role yet in the Game Of Thrones spin-off, where she plays the young version of Rhaenyra Targaryen opposite Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans.

After building a career primarily in Australian dramas, Alcock’s ascent to worldwide fame has taken some adjustment. Asked by Nylon what it’s like being a lead on a popular series with a huge, engaged fan base, Alcock replied: “It’s like a part-time job, really. I don’t know.

“I’m trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn’t benefit me. It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It fuckin’ sucks, man. I don’t know how the socialites of the world can do that. It’s kind of driving me off the wall. It’s an incredibly difficult space to navigate.”

She added: “There’s very few people who’ve had an experience like how I’ve had, and finding them is really difficult. I don’t really know anyone whose kind of gone through what I’m going through. All of my friends are very normal and go to uni and just do very basic things, and my family’s not in the arts whatsoever, so it’s strange.

“It just feels like someone’s opened Pandora’s box and you’re kind of just looking through the looking glass. It’s a bit Alice In Wonderland-y. It’s fucking weird.”

Speaking to NME, Alcock revealed her most challenging scenes on the show involved the show’s big budget sequences with the dragons, which she described as “not her favourite time on set”.

“The dragons,” Alcock replied when asked about the most difficult scene to shoot. “Mate, I just didn’t know what to do with my face. To be completely honest with you, you’re up alone in the soundstage by yourself for three days. It was not my favourite time on set. You’re just kind of on this machine and I was [like], ‘I don’t know what to do with my face’. And if I open my mouth the wind gets in, then you’ve got the leaf blowers.

“That was really hard because I just didn’t know what the fuck I was doing.”

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The next episode of House Of The Dragon airs Sunday in the US on HBO. The show airs in the UK the following day on Sky Atlantic and NOW.