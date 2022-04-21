‘Mindhunter’ season three would have been set in Hollywood

Mindhunter director Andrew Dominik has detailed the planned plot from the show’s stalled third season.

After its second season in 2020, the critically-acclaimed Netflix series was indefinitely delayed. There’s been little hope of a third season materialising ever since, with stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv all released from their contracts.

Speaking to Collider, season two director Dominik explained the direction season three would have taken – and it involves a trip to Hollywood.

Advertisement

“What they were going to do with season three was they were going to go [to] Hollywood,” Dominik said. “So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness.

“It would’ve been… That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

Back in October 2020, executive producer David Fincher said he believed the show was “probably” done due to its high production costs.

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show,” Fincher said.

“We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Advertisement

It was reported that Fincher was in talks with Netflix about a third season in April last year, although no announcement has been made since.

Asif Kapadia, one of the directors on the show, provided some hope in October last year, urging fans that the show could return if fans “make enough noise”.