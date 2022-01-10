Michaela Jaé ‘Mj’ Rodriguez has made history at the Golden Globes, becoming the first trans actress to take home an acting award in the show’s history.

Last night’s (January 9) ceremony was held behind closed doors following the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the organisation behind the awards – and their alleged lack of diversity and practices.

Rodriguez won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work on Pose, marking a first for the Globes by giving an acting award to a transgender performer.

The star celebrated her win on Instagram, writing: “OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! @goldenglobes.”

She added: “To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Rodriguez previously made history at the Emmys after becoming the first transgender woman to be nominated in a major acting category, though didn’t go on to win the award. Fans subsequently expressed their disappointment at the star’s snub.

Pose, which focuses on New York’s ball culture within the gay and trans community amid the AIDS pandemic, came to an end after three seasons last year, and has been widely celebrated since its debut in 2018.

The show itself has the largest transgender cast for a scripted series, and also stars Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

The big TV winner at this year’s Globes was Succession, which took home three awards, while The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story dominated the film categories, also taking home three gongs each.