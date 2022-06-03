Mnet responds to allegations that the results of ‘Queendom 2’ were manipulated

South Korean cable network Mnet have released a statement in response to allegations that the results of Queendom 2 had been manipulated.

Yesterday (June 2), Mnet aired the finale episode of Queendom 2, where K-pop girl group WJSN emerged the winner. However, soon following the end of the show, viewers claimed that they noticed a discrepancy between then show’s official scores and Spotify’s streaming numbers, which were used as the basis of a portion of the scores.

Today (June 3), Mnet released a statement in response to those allegations, denying that there was any manipulation of the scores. “Multiple plays in a day, as well as multiple plays by the same unique user, did not count toward the score,” Mnet said, as translated by Allkpop.

“This streaming data was provided by the global streaming service, and the final points were tallied by a scoring official before the results were handed over to the staff of Queendom 2,” Mnet added. “After confirming with the scoring official, the scores shown on the final broadcast of Queendom 2 were correct.”

Queendom 2 was first announced by Mnet in December 2021, and comes roughly three years after its first season premiered in 2019. That season featured girl groups AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.

Following the debut season of Queendom, Mnet launched two sequels. Road To Kingdom in 2020 featured the seven boybands PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, VERIVERY, ONEUS and TO1.

The winner of Road To Kingdom, THE BOYZ, eventually went on to complete in 2021’s Kingdom: Legendary War. That series also included BtoB, iKON, SF9, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.