‘Money Heist: Korea’ director Kim Hong-sun to helm new crime thriller K-drama

Kim Hong-sun, who helmed the recently released Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is set to direct a new crime-thriller K-drama.

Today (June 27), Coupang Play announced that it will be working with Kim to create a new original series titled Chronicles Of Crime (working title). According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the series will delve into different unsolved crimes, some of which as based on real-life cases. Coupang Play has yet to announce a projected production or release schedule for the upcoming series.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the highly anticipated adaptation of the Spanish crime drama Money Heist, premiered last week with six episodes on Netflix. Set in the same universe as the original Spanish series, the new drama sees the Professor and his crew attempt to pull off a heist of massive proportions after North and South Korea announce a joint economic union.

The series notably stars Park Hae-soo, Squid Game‘s Cho Sang-woo or Player 218, as Berlin, the Professor’s right-hand man and enforcer of the criminals. Other members of the cast include Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yun-jin, Jun Jong-seo and Park Myung-hoon.

Late last year, Coupang Play launched its first-ever K-drama original, One Ordinary Day, starring A-listers Kim Soo-hyun (It’s Okay Not To Be Okay) and Cha Seung-won (A Korean Odyssey).

The series, which was a remake of BBC One’s Criminal Justice, had reportedly made it the fastest-growing OTT platform and most-downloaded streaming app in South Korea after its premiere in November 2021.