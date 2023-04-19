‘Money Heist: Korea’ star Jeon Jong-seo to lead new historical K-drama

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area actress Jeon Jong-seo is set to lead a new historical K-drama series.

Today (April 19), South Korean cable network TVING confirmed that Jeon is set to lead its upcoming original K-drama series, titled Empress Woo, per The Korea Times.

Jeon is set to portray Woo Hee, a widowed empress of the Goguryeo Kingdom who has to marry one of her brothers-in-law according to traditional customs. The empress must find her new King in 24 hours in order to protect her family, while navigating the different parties fighting for power.

“[The series] will create a heroic empress character who flies into action to choose the next king on her own,” the production team of Empress Woo said in a press release, Tuesday. “We hope you look forward to Jeon Jong-seo’s portrayal of the righteous and courageous character.”

Empress Woo is set to premiere sometime in the next year. Additional casting of the series has yet to be announced. This year, Jeon is set to star in two new Netflix originals: the K-drama series Wedding Impossible and the film Ballerina.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a new trailer for The Good Bad Mother, starring The Glory‘s Lee Do-hyun. The Good Bad Mother will premiere April 26 on the South Korean cable network JTBC and Netflix.

Meanwhile, SBS has confirmed that its popular K-drama series Taxi Driver is set to return for Season 3. However, the television network also noted that the cast and crew for the upcoming season has not been confirmed yet.