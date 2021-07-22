Monopoly launches new edition based on ‘The Sopranos’

Monopoly has introduced a new board that allows players to buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from The Sopranos.

Tony Soprano’s house, The Bada Bing! and Satriale’s Pork Store are all up for sale on the new board. Replacing the original game’s top hat and motor car are new tokens including Tony’s boat The Stugots and Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine.

Additional touches lifted from the Emmy-winning show include the houses being replaced with “stashes”, hotels rebranded as “contraband”, chance cards renamed “Ayy!”, and community chest cards “Ohh!”

Advertisement

The game is available from The OP now. It arrives ahead of the release of The Sopranos spin-off prequel The Many Saints Of Newark, which comes to cinemas on October 1.

The new film will focus on the formative years of Tony Soprano, who was played by James Gandolfini in the hit HBO show. His son, Michael Gandolfini, is playing a young Tony.

Gandolfini will be joined by Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Leslie Odom Jr, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro and more.

Check out the trailer for The Many Saints Of Newark here:

Meanwhile, Sopranos regular Steven Van Zandt has said that he was asked to give feedback on early cuts of the film.

Advertisement

The E Street Band guitarist starred as Silvio Dante in the show, and recently told SiriusXM that creator David Chase showed him early cuts of the film and asked him for feedback. He said: “I saw several of the early cuts. He’s been tinkering now with it for a couple of years. So it may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again.”

“He wanted me and Maureen [Van Zandddt’s wife and fellow Sopranos actress] to see it and give him some input. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier.”