Watch the teaser for ‘Monstrous’, a new K-drama from ‘Hellbound’ creator Yeon Sang-ho

A brand-new teaser for upcoming horror K-drama Monstrous, written by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, has arrived.

The new clip begins with dark imagery of a team of archaeologists unearthing a massive statue, which a voiceover clarifies is not as ordinary as it seems: “It’s not just a Buddha statue. It’s a gwibul (a haunted Buddhist statue) encasing a spirit.”

The team quickly regret their decision to uncover the statue, as the caption superimposed on the video reads: “They shouldn’t have discovered it. Those who see the eyes will be trapped in hell.”

Advertisement

Premiering on South Korean streaming service TVING sometime in April, Monstrous tells the tale of the village of Jinyang County, whose people are lured in by a curse from a mysterious entity, subsequently getting swept up by disaster after uncovering the possessed statue.

Penned by Train To Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, the new K-drama stars Koo Kyo-hwan (D.P.) as eccentric archaeologist Jung Ki-hoon, who specialises in researching supernatural phenomena and runs an occult YouTube channel called Monthly Ghost Stories.

Starring opposite Goo is Shin Hyun-bin of Hospital Playlist fame, who portrays the character of cryptanalyst Lee Soo-jin, who returns to Jinyang County after losing her only daughter.

Monstrous was also co-written by Cursed and Pied Piper writer Ryu Yong-jae. It is helmed by director Jang Kun-jae, who previously directed and wrote the 2014 Korean-Japanese co-production film A Midsummer’s Fantasia, which bagged screenplay awards at the 16th Busan Film Critics Awards and the 3rd Wildflower Film Awards.