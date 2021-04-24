More details have emerged about the new John Wick spin-off prequel series, The Continental.

The news was confirmed by Lionsgate chairman Kevin Beggs who noted that the series will explore the John Wick universe 40 years prior to where the first film begins.

The spin-off will reportedly focus on a young Winston – the owner of the famous hotel for assassins.

Speaking to Deadline, Beggs also revealed that the show will be a limited series with episodes as long as films. It will have just three 90 minute episodes.

Speaking about the show’s premise, he explained: “What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later. That’s the arena.

“I won’t give away more than that, but Starz really leaned into this take also, and they have been great collaborators. And how we’ve approached this first season is as three essentially 90-minute events which you could construe as a limited series or a limited event series.”

Whilst being set 40-years before the first film would rule out an appearance from Keanu Reeves, Beggs did say the actor was in talks to executive produce.

Speaking about the pitch for the spin-off that Lionsgate received from the makers of Wayne – a YouTube Premium exclusive – Beggs added: “We [Lionsgate TV] were really blown away because it solved a bunch of problems and was super exciting.”

Meanwhile, Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter behind the first three John Wick films, last month revealed he won’t be working on the next two movies in the Keanu Reeves-starring franchise.

“It wasn’t my decision,” Kolstad told Collider. “When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t.