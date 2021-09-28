Watch the cast of ‘Hospital Playlist’ star in a brand-new variety show

tvN has released new trailers for Mountain Village Playlist, the upcoming variety series starring the cast of hit TV series Hospital Playlist.

Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok and Kim Dae-myung are set to live in a countryside house near the mountaintop for the duration of the series. During their stay, the cast will harvest their own ingredients and cook their own meals – similar to the format of the 2014 reality TV show, Three Meals A Day.

In one of the latest teasers of the show, the cast is seen working together to harvest apples and radishes for a meal and building a makeshift stove in front of their temporary home. The clip ends with all five cast members sharing a homecooked meal, picnic style.

Another trailer, however, shows the challenges the cast encounters in their life outside the city, as they struggle to start a fire in their makeshift stove in the middle of a rainy day.

Mountain Village Playlist will be helmed by producing director Na Young-suk, whom the cast has previously worked with for the YouTube webseries Camping Playlist. The show’s production staff added that the show is “a gift for the viewers who have showed them so much love”.

“The show was planned with the mindset of extending the warmth and emotions from Hospital Playlist just a little longer,” the staff shared to South Korean news outlets, as translated by Soompi. Mountain Village Playlist is set to premiere on October 8.

In related news, tvN has revealed that it currently has “no specific plans” to bring back Hospital Playlist for a third season. The production team behind Hospital Playlist later said in a statement to Newsen that “all of the production team and cast members have the definite will to unite if a new season is planned someday, but as of now, there are no specific plans”.