Mourners at Larry King’s funeral wore braces to honour his signature style

Larry King’s widow has revealed mourners attending his funeral wore braces as a tribute.

Shawn King said their two sons wore braces, called suspenders in the US, in a nod to the late TV host’s signature style.

Read more: Remembering Larry King and his greatest music interviews

“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us,” Shaun King told Entertainment Tonight. And it was beautiful, loving, just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

Advertisement

The 61-year-old added: “We laid him to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process. I’m still processing. As are the boys.”

Reflecting on his death, Shawn King added: “Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think.

“You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that’s what happened. You know, it was beautiful.”

Larry King recently passed away at the age of 87 after contracting COVID-19, although Shawn King says her late husband beat the virus before dying but suffered from a number of heart issues.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld paid his respects to Larry King on Twitter, addressing an awkward interview between the pair.

Advertisement

“Always loved Larry King and will miss him,” Seinfeld wrote. “The ‘cancelled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry”