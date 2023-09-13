‘Moving’ director says he made Zo In-sung look “ugly” on purpose

Park In-je, the director of Disney+ original K-drama Moving, has revealed why he made Zo In-sung look “ugly” on purpose in the series.

Moving, which is Zo In-sung’s first TV role in nearly a decade, stars the actor as a superpowered man who’s “living a poor life in the countryside” while hiding from government agents, as Park described.

“In the very first scene that In-sung’s character appears in the series [..] he is seen working in the orchard,” Park said, per SBS Star, before revealing that he and his crew “faced an unexpected obstacle” while filming the scene.

“Basically, In-sung was too handsome for a poor guy, doing rough work in the sun,” Park added. “It just didn’t make sense that someone like that would be there.”

To remedy this, Park said that they tried their best “to make him look ugly” by making his “clothes dirtier and hair really messy”. However, the director would soon discover that “there seemed to be a limit to how ‘ugly’ we could make him look”.

“In-sung is incredibly good-looking,” he added. “I’m pretty sure nobody will disagree with me on that. Even if he picked his nose or something, he probably would still look good.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Park also spoke about the “hilarious” times they tried to shot scenes with Zo In-sung that needed special effects. “In-sung’s character can fly, that’s his superpower, [but] Whenever we filmed his flying scenes, everybody laughed hard,” he said.

The director recalled how the actor even asked him, “‘Are you sure that this will not completely end my acting career?'” Park said that after laughing “a lot” the first few times, they were finally able to be “dead serious” and finish the scenes in the end.

In a previous interview with NME, Zo In-sung also spoke about why he didn’t take up a major role on a television series for almost a decade, saying that it wasn’t necessarily his intention to do so.