‘Moving’ writer says there’s a “possibility” of a season two

The writer behind Disney+’s original K-drama Moving, starring Zo In-sung, has revealed that the series may return for a second season.

In a recent episode of MMTG, Kang Full, the writer behind Disney+ ongoing K-drama Moving as well as the webtoon its based on, appeared as a guest. While discussing the series’ storyline, casting and more, Kang shared that the door is open for the series to get a second season.

Kang shared that since not the entirety of the webtoon was adapted for the K-drama, there would be enough material for the series to continue. “The webtoon already has stories before and after [the drama takes place]. I think there is a possibility. It is not certain,” he said.

Elsewhere in the episode, he also teased the upcoming finale episode of Moving, sharing: “Three stories will be told at once. All three are straightforward stories. They are partially different endings from the original, and I think they will be endings that viewers want.”

Moving revolves around a group of superpowered high school students who have inherited powers from their parents, who have been forced to keep their abilities a secret. However, when dark forces threaten those around them, the two generations team up to stop them.

The series stars veteran actors like Zo In-sung, Han Hyo-joo and Ryu Seung-ryong, as well as Lee Jung-ha, Go Youn-jung and Kim Do-hoon.

In a three-star review of Moving, NME Asia’s Hidzir Junaini wrote: “high schoolers with superpowers is as shopworn as a premise can get, but Moving overcomes the genre’s tired tropes by consistently living up to its title”.