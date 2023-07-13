‘Moving’: Watch the thrilling trailer for Disney+’s new K-drama

Disney+ has released the first official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Moving.

Moving is based on the hit webtoon of the same name by popular South Korean writer Kang Full. The show will star Ryu Seung-ryong (Kingdom) and Han Hyo-joo (Happiness), as well as Zo In-sung in his first K-drama role since 2014’s It’s Okay, That’s Love.

Rounding out the cast are Joining them are Cha Tae-hyun (Police University), Lee Jung-ha (Run On), Go Youn-jung (Alchemy of Souls) and Kim Do-hoon (Today’s Webtoon), Kim Sung-kyun (D.P.) and Ryoo Seung-bum (The Unjust).

“Set in modern-day Korea, Moving tells the story of a group of superpowered individuals who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation,” the show’s synopsis from the press release reads:

The official Moving trailer opens with a shot someone floating in space, before he falls back down to Earth. “I have a secret,” he says in voiceover, before the trailer introduces other people with superpowers.

“Someone is tracking us down,” a woman says as she cocks a gun. The clip cuts a different mysterious looking people in overcoats entering a room. “To protect your secret, I’ll share mine with you,” she continues.

As the music swell, a montage of action scenes play, including gun fights and superpowered battles. “We’re not strange. We’re just a little different and special, that’s all,” says the woman.

Moving will feature a total of 20 episodes. It will premiere with its first seven episodes on August 9. Thereafter, the series will premiere two news episodes for the next five week, before wrapping up with a three-episode release for its finale.

Moving will be available exclusively on streaming service Disney+.