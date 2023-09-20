‘Moving’ star Go Youn-jung to lead upcoming ‘Hospital Playlist’ spin-off

South Korean actress Go Youn-jung, star of popular TV shows such as Moving and Alchemy of Souls, will lead the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off.

Today (September 20), tvN announced per TenAsia that Go Youn-jung has been cast in the upcoming Hospital Playlist spin-off, titled A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday (a literal translation of its Korean title).

According to the South Korean TV network, A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday will star Go Youn-jung as a first-year resident at the Yulje Medical Center, which was where parent show Hospital Playlist was set.

Advertisement

The upcoming series will be created by Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung, who were the director and writer for Hospital Playlist, respectively. The series is expected to premiere in the first half of 2024.

This news comes two after year the finale of Hospital Playlist, which aired from March 2020 to September 2021. At the time, Shin Won-ho said that while the show was planned to run for three seasons, he was unsure if the popular series would ever return.

In 2022, Hospital Playlist star Jeon Mi-do revealed that she and her fellow castmates often speak to Shin about their desire produce a third season of the medical drama. However, the actress also noted that “no one knows the future and what will happen”.

Meanwhile, Go Youn-jung’s latest project is the Disney+ original K-drama Moving, which will premiere the final three episodes of season one today. The show’s writer recently touched on the “possibility” of the show returning for a second season.

The actress also appeared in the second season of tvN’s fantasy romance K-drama Alchemy of Souls, which aired from December 2022 to January 2023. Her co-star Lee Jae-wook previously revealed that he had turned down a role in the series at first.