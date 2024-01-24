‘Moving’ star Lee Jung-ha cast in new tvN K-drama, ‘Audit’

Moving’s Lee Jung-ha has joined the cast of an upcoming K-drama from tvN, tentatively titled Audit.

South Korean cable channel tvN made the cast announcement for Audit earlier today (January 24), revealing the casting of talents such as Moving’s Lee Jung-ha, Beyond Evil’s Shin Ha-kyun, Shadow Detective’s Jin Goo and Jo Ah-ram, previously known as Hyeyeon from the now-disbanded girl group gugudan.

According to TenAsia, Audit will be the story of a “cold-blooded audit team leader and a new hire burning with passion at JU Construction’s audit office where corruption is rampant”, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Lee Jung-ha is set to portray a character named Goo Han-soo, JU Construction’s newest audit hire who applied to work at the firm as the first step in a larger plan to eventually transfer to the company’s Florida-based branch. However, during his time there, fastidious team leader Shin Cha-il (Shin Ha-kyun) poses great challenges to his American dream.

Meanwhile, Jin Goo will play Hwang Dae-woong, vice-president of JU Construction and the youngest of JU Construction founder’s three sons. Jo Ah-ram will be taking on the role of Yoon Seo-jin, another new hire under the company’s audit team alongside Han-soo. Seo-jin is described as an egoistic, ambitious character focused solely on success.

Aside from its main cast, tvN also announced that the series will be set to premiere sometime this year, however neither a premiere date nor other details about the series’ plot and production have been announced as of writing.

In other K-drama news, hit South Korean reality series Single’s Inferno was recently renewed by Netflix for a fourth season, after a successful third season that premiered in December 2023.