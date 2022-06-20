‘Ms. Marvel’ earns lowest viewership of any Marvel Disney+ show

Ms. Marvel is the least-watched Marvel series on Disney+, according to reports.

The show, which has the highest score of any Marvel Studios series so far on Rotten Tomatoes at 95 per cent, has recorded the lowest viewership in its opening five days.

According to Samba TV, 775,000 US households watched the premiere of Ms. Marvel in the first five days following its release on June 8.

In comparison, Loki earned the biggest opening numbers with 2.5million. This is followed by Moon Knight and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier at 1.8million, WandaVision at 1.6million and Hawkeye with 1.5million.

According to the data, however, Ms. Marvel scored the highest figures among viewers aged 20-24 of all the Marvel shows. It also drew a more diverse audience with “Black, Hispanic and Asian households watching at a higher rate”.

The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other cast members include Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead), Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The show is, in all ways, a melding of Pakistani and Western cultures, just like Kamala. It gives a glimpse into her life without ever once mocking her or resorting to cheap stereotypes. Other shows could learn a lesson or two.”

The next Marvel show is She Hulk: Attorney At Law starring Tatiana Maslany, which is released on August 17.