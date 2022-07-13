‘Ms. Marvel’ post-credits scene: Here’s what happened and what it means

True to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the season finale of Ms. Marvel has given fans a taste of what’s to come.

The final instalment of the six-episode Disney+ series was full of thrills, spills and even an X-Men tease – but the biggest surprise was left for the very end.

The finale’s post-credit scene saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) take a well-deserved rest on her bed (while sporting her fancy new costume) after successfully fighting off the Department of Damage Control.

Advertisement

However, the young hero was soon called to action once again when her bangle began to glow and pulse in a more mysterious way than usual. Kamala then appeared to warp away in a ripple of energy, with a new figure emerging in her place.

That new figure was none other than Kamala’s hero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Confused, Carol looked around the room to see the copious pieces of fan art and Captain Marvel posters adorning Kamala’s walls. “Oh, no, no, no, no,” she muttered, realising something wildly inconvenient had just happened.

The screen then cut to black, followed by the message: “Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels.”

Fans already know that Kamala is set to appear in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, which will see the pair link up with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who also possesses cosmic powers.

Advertisement

Setting up the plot for that film, the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene seemed to imply Kamala and Carol have switched places in the universe, meaning the young hero could now be somewhere far more dangerous.

It remains to be seen if this will lead directly into the events of The Marvels, or if there are still a few more pieces to add to the puzzle, but what’s clear is that Carol now finds herself on a mission to get back to wherever she was (and make sure Kamala isn’t obliterated by some sort of cosmic villain).

What also remains to be seen is how this plot line will potentially link to the introduction of the X-Men.

Having now discovered that her powers come from a mutation in her DNA (which is true to the comics), Kamala could very well be the means through which the mutant group are brought into the MCU.