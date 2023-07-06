Here’s when historical K-drama ‘My Dearest’ will premiere

South Korean television network MBC has revealed when its upcoming historical K-drama My Dearest will debut.

Today (July 6), MBC released the first poster for its upcoming K-drama series, My Lovers. The historical romance series, set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, will star Namgoong Min (One Dollar Laywer) and Ahn Eun-ji (The Good bad Mother).

Namgoong Min will play the mysterious Lee Jang-hyun, who finds himself strangely attracted to Yoo Gil-chae after he suddenly riases up the Neunggeun Village social scene.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-ji will portray Yoo Gil-chae, a socialite from a noble family who matures after facing the harsh realities of war, and now dreams of finding love.

The newly released poster for My Dearest finds Gil-chae and Jang-hyun looking longingly at one another from a distance on a beach as the words “A lover whom I missed and loved dearly” separates them.

My Dearest is set to debut August 4 on MBC at 9:50pm KST.

#연인 티저 포스터 공개✨전쟁의 풍화 속에서 닿을 듯 닿지 않는 애틋한 사랑❤️‍🩹병자호란을 겪으며 엇갈리는 연인들의 사랑과백성들의 생명력을 다룬 휴먼역사멜로 드라마#연인 8월 4일 (금) 밤 9시 50분 첫 방송💕#MBC금토드라마 #mbcdrama #MyDearest#남궁민 #안은진 #이학주 #이다인 #NamkoongMin #AhnEunjin Posted by MBC 드라마 on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

“The entire cast and crew of ‘My Dearest’, including the four leads Namgoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo and Lee Da-in, are working hard and looking forward to meeting viewers [through the drama],” the series’ production team said, per Ten Asia and translated by Soompi.

“You can look forward to seeing the delicate and elegant performances of Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin as they portray a tender love story that will capture your heart in the second half of 2023,” it added.