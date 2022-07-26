‘My Hero Academia’ season six to premiere this October

Japanese hit anime and manga series My Hero Academia will return to television screens later this year for its highly anticipated sixth season.

In a post shared in conjunction with the Hero Fes 2022 event dedicated to the series, the anime’s official Twitter account announced that the ‘Paranormal Liberation War’ arc of Kōhei Horikoshi’s popular manga series will be brought to life this October 1 when season six of My Hero Academia begins airing in Japan.

The post also teases that the arc will see the series’ heroes and villains drawn into an all-out war through the machinations of All Might’s nemesis All For One as he continues to mould his appointed successor Yoichi Shigaraki into the ultimate evil.

My Hero Academia‘s fifth season premiered in March 2021 and ran for 25 episodes. Every previous season except season one, which had 13 episodes, has ran for 25 episodes so far, which may point towards season six following suit.

Legendary Entertainment is currently working on a live-action film adaptation of the series, announcing last year that Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato (Alice In Borderland, Bleach) will helm the upcoming film in his English-language directorial debut. Sato also directed Netflix’s hit series Alice In Borderland.

Further information surrounding the film including its cast and release window have yet to be announced. The project was first announced in 2018.

The series centres around Izuku Midoriya, a boy who fantasizes about becoming a superhero in a world where 80 per cent of the population manifests powers. Born without any, Izuku earns the respect of the world’s number 1 hero, All Might, and becomes the successor to a generational force for good.

My Hero Academia made its debut as a manga in 2014, and 35 volumes have been published since. The anime adaptation first aired in 2015. The series has also spawned three animated films to date: 2018’s My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in 2019, and most recently, 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.