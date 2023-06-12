Hwang Min-hyun puzzles Kim So-hyun in ‘My Lovely Liar’ teaser

South Korean cable network tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama series My Lovely Liar.

My Lovely Liar is set to star River Where the Moon Rises actress Kim So-hyun as Mok Sol-hee, a woman with an extraordinary ability to hear lies. Former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun stars opposite her as Sol-hee’s mysterious neighbour Kim Do-ha.

The new teaser for My Lovely Liar opens with scenes from Sol-hee’s life as a professional lie detector. “So it seems like you can tell whether something’s true or false just by hearing it?” someone asks her, to which she replies: “If I say it’s so, it probably is.”

But at the end of the clip, Sol-hee bumps into and is puzzled by a mysterious masked man, who is dressed head to toe in black in an attempt to hide his identity.

My Lovely Liar is set to premiere July 24 on tvN. Streaming and international available of the upcoming K-drama has yet to be announced.

Last year, Hwang Min-hyun starred in tvN’s popular fantasy costume K-drama series Alchemy of Souls. Meanwhile, My Lovely Liar will be Kim Do-ha’s first leading role since appearing in Season 2 of Netflix’s Love Alarm.

In other K-drama news, production company No. 3 Pictures has announced that it is working on a spin-off of popular Boys’ Love series Unintentional Love Story.

No. 3 Pictures has yet to announce a title for the upcoming Unintentional Love Story spin-off nor the new show’s plot. It is also unclear if original actors Gongchan and Cha Seo-won will be returning.