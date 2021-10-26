‘My Name’ actor Ahn Bo-hyun on working with Han So-hee: “I could feel that she was overflowing with passion”

South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun from Netflix’s hit action series My Name has opened up about working with co-star Han So-hee.

In a recent interview with Sports Chosun, the 33-year-old actor discussed playing a police officer in the action series, as well as acting alongside co-star Han So-hee.

Ahn revealed that he had met the actress for the first time while training for stunts at an action school in preparation for the show. “Normally you meet your co-stars for the first time at a formal meeting or a script reading, but I was suddenly seeing someone I’d only seen on TV sweating at action school,” he shared, per Soompi.

“The very first time we met, we started learning how to do stunts. I could feel that she was overflowing with passion,” the actor went on, expressing his admiration for his co-star.

Ahn added that while they rarely had action scenes against each other, the pair had learned to perform the show’s stunts alongside one another as a team. “We became a better team as time went by,” he added. “It could have been really tough for her because there were just so many action scenes, but she never complained or showed signs of it, and it gave me strength as well.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor discussed his portrayal of police officer Jeon Pil-do in My Name. “The feedback that I remember most were the people who said that they couldn’t imagine me playing a police officer because I’d played a troublemaker and criminal in Itaewon Class (2020) but that I’d fit the role better than they’d expected.”