‘My Name’ director set to helm upcoming sci-fi Netflix K-drama

Kim Jin-min, the director of Netflix’s Extracurricular and My Name, is set to direct a new K-drama series for the streaming platform.

According to a report by The Korea Times, Kim will be helming The Fool At The End Of The World, an upcoming sci-fi drama adapted from a Kotaro Isaka novel of the same name. The series will follow people as they attempt to come to terms with an impending asteroid collision, one that will affect the Korean peninsula.

The series will be penned by Jung Sung-ju, best known for his work with Secret Affair and How Long I’ve Kissed. Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in and The One and Only’s Ahn Eun-jin are reportedly in talks to star in the show.

More casting and production news surrounding the series is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. It is currently unknown when The Fool at the End of the World will go into production and make its premiere.

In other K-drama news, several companies have withdrawn their sponsorships for new K-drama series Snowdrop, following its premiere on December 18. These include rice cake company Ssarijai and Heungil Furniture, among others.

“After watching the first episode of Snowdrop, we also thought that the viewers may become concerned about the historical controversy,” said a representative for Ssarijai. “So we asked the drama team to stop the sponsorship and our products will not appear from the third episode.”